WELLSVILLE — With another successful community cleanup in the rearview mirror, the village is not only sparkling clean, but also ready for what the Chamber of Commerce has planned for the upcoming weeks and months.
On Saturday dozens took part in the second annual cleanup of Main Street. Wielding shovels and brooms on Main Street and in alleys and lots, they collected dozens of bags of residue and trash left behind after six months of winter weather. The event was organized by the Chamber, which called on its members and for volunteers to participate in the marathon cleanup.
Bruce Thomas, CEO of the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce (WACOC), said around 80 volunteered for the cleanup with several organizations lending a hand.
Downtown was cleaned up just in time for the Chamber’s annual Wine Walk scheduled for April 29. This ticket-only-event is so popular it sold out within two days. Thomas said while the number of participants was increased this year, it will probably be increased again in 2024.
The Chamber will also be celebrating its Annual Awards Ceremony in May. Karen Kania, membership coordinator said the Chamber will soon be revealing the identities of those to be honored — large business, small (new) business, citizen of the year and the spirit of Wellsville.
On June 1 at the Wellsville Country Club, the Chamber will host its Annual Golf Tournament and Clambake. The cost is $500 per foursome to play. Cart and Tee sponsorships are available. Thomas said this is one of the Chamber‘s biggest fundraisers.
Throughout the summer the Chamber is planning to host other events including a Chalk Walk with the date to be announced.
“This is something other communities do in a big way, and I think we can do it too,” Thomas said.
The Chamber is also taking vendor applications now for the annual Main Street Festival scheduled for July 22 as part of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally weekend.
The long-awaited Community Clock Restoration Project is not yet complete, Thomas said. He said the delay is weather-related, but when completed it will be music to the ears.
Village crews are waiting for the weather to break to set the new bricks and pavers which were sold as part of a fundraising effort to establish a maintenance fund for the clock. He said they will have to remove pieces of the sidewalk for the new bricks and pavers to be added to the existing display. He also noted that the existing bricks and pavers have been cleaned and look great.
Thomas also revealed that he recently learned that the clock, which was originally a bank clock and located farther south on Main Street, once had chimes.
“Not many people remember that,” he said.
While the original chimes are on display in the Nathaniel Dike Museum, they will not be reinstalled for practical reasons. Thomas said they are looking into installing electronic chimes which will be connected to the library.
The Chamber is in the planning stages now for its fall and winter events, including a Brew Fest in September and a Scarecrow Contest in October, and welcomes any and all volunteers who would like to help out.
To volunteer or to participate in any of the upcoming events contact Karen at the Chamber at msc@wellsvilleareachamber.com or (585) 593-5080.