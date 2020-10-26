WELLSVILLE — Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center has retained TapestryHealth to support in-house medical staff by providing 24-hour, seven-day-a-week telemedicine coverage for the enhanced care of all the facility’s residents.
Excelsior Care Group, which operates the 80-bed facility in Wellsville, said Friday that TapestryHealth replaces The Delphi Group, which no longer provides services to nursing homes in the area.
Blake Apsokardu, Highland’s administrator, said TapestryHealth’s means that a doctor is available to see residents, evaluate their condition and treat them at their bedside at any time.
“TapestryHealth’s board-certified clinicians make daily rounds, treating patients, side-by-side with the Highland staff, to improve the health and wellbeing of our patients,” Apsokardu said.
Angie Jension, Highland’s newly appointed director of nursing, said TapestryHealth’s services include diabetes management and pulse ox monitoring, along with weight and blood pressure monitoring.
TapestryHealth’s practice includes specialists in pulmonology, endocrinology, cardiology, urology and behavioral care.
“The entire Excelsior Care Group family welcomes both TapestryHealth and Angie Jension to Highland,” said Isaac Wiener, chief operating officer of Excelsior. "The addition ... shines a bright light on Excelsior’s ongoing commitment to the wellbeing of our residents, our hero first responder staff, and to their families.”
Announcement of the agreement with TapestryHealth comes a little more than a month after Highland Park's union employees staged a two-day strike over the lack of collective bargaining agreement.