WELLSVILLE — Ghosts from the past haunted the Wellsville Town Board’s last meeting.
Dar Fanton, a former town supervisor and longtime councilman, was in attendance during the board’s meeting last week, representing the town planning board on a matter concerning Jones Memorial Hospital.
Fanton told the board members that a representative from the hospital had contacted the planning board about obtaining a 60-foot easement through the pioneer-era Johnson Cemetery.
Late last summer, JMH began construction on a new parking lot, just north of the cemetery, which borders the hospital campus. The hospital’s current parking lot is on the cemetery’s east side. The new parking area is several hundred feet north of the last grave marker in the cemetery.
Fanton told the council that JMH had approached the planning board to obtain approval to cross a section of the cemetery for an access road to the new parking lot; however, the cemetery is under the jurisdiction of the town board. The bank, which held the deed to the property, turned it over to the town in the 1980s.
Under state law, towns are responsible for the upkeep of abandoned cemeteries.
After looking over the area in question, Fanton said, “I ascertained that there may be two unmarked graves there.”
Discussion commenced concerning how to determine whether the gravesites were occupied, resulting in a decision that the only way to determine occupancy would be with a seismic survey.
While questioning who would pay for such testing, Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth said, “I don’t want to discourage the development of the hospital, but it is not going to be done at the expense of Johnson Cemetery.”
Questions arose as to whether the existing road through the cemetery could be used or whether the hospital could develop another entrance to its new parking lot. It was also thought that a sidewalk could be constructed across the cemetery without disturbing the grounds.
Councilman Jesse Case said, “I just want to make sure that we don’t put a sidewalk over someone.”
The matter was tabled to give time for Fanton and Alsworth to contact officials at the hospital to further discuss the matter.