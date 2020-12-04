WELLSVILLE — Wellsville, Scio and Andover central school districts have been handling the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 with — so far — little negative incidence.
Earlier in the fall, when New York City schools were on the brink of closing due to the high incidence of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo stated, “in-person school learning is ‘safe’ even during high transmission rates. Medical research as well as the data from Northeastern states, from across the country, and from around the world make clear that in-person learning is safe when the appropriate protections are in place, even in communities with high transmission rates.”
Local school superintendents agree with the governor, and have kept in-class learning in place.
According to Allegany County Department of Health statistics, the Wellsville and Andover schools are located within the part of the county where COVID-19 infections have been the greatest since the pandemic started. Scio school is next door to that area.
Wellsville Superintendent David Foster, who oversees the safety and education of just over 1,100 students, said learning will continue as it is for the in the foreseeable future, if there is no widespread COVID-19 cases among students, faculty or staff.
The Wellsville district has operated on a hybrid system since the 2020-21 academic year opened. The secondary school population has been halved, with each half walking through the school doors just two days a week. Each half practices remote learning on the two days they are home and Zooms into classes one day a week.
Sixth-grade students attend school four days a week and Zoom in on Wednesdays. Pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students go to school five days a week.
Foster said the students, while they want to get back to school as normal, are understanding of the school’s precautions, including wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing, having their temperatures taken and noting possible contact with anyone positive for COVID-19.
“Our greatest concern is for our faculty and staff,” he said. “The incidence of the virus that occurred in the school brought only two days of closedown, and was not a student-to-student” transmission.
While it was suggested that school would shut down for the holidays following the Thanksgiving break, Foster said that didn’t happen.
“Everyone realizes it is important for kids to be at school,” he said. “This hybrid system is nowhere near what we want. It is fatiguing and all we want to do is return to normal.”
The 330 students at Scio Central School all walk through the school doors five days a week, but attendance is far from normal. Scio Superintendent Jennifer Cappelletti said students are following regulations, wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands — and not complaining.
“Overall, I think it is going really well,” she said. “Being able to be here everyday is our goal. The students have been great, as well as the adult staff. I can’t give them enough kudos. We’re taking it one day at a time.”
Cappelletti said there has been one day when the entire student population went to remote learning.
“We also had three days that we were remote for grades nine-12, only due to a lack of substitutes,” she said. “Schools have had difficulty the last several years finding substitute teachers and staff members. This problem has been magnified during this time.”
The 300 students at Andover Central are attending school under a hybrid model, Superintendent Lawrence Spangenburg said.
Students have been divided into two groups, purple and white. One team walks through the school doors one week from morning to noon while the other half goes on remote learning. They rotate each week. All students, from pre-K to seniors, go online in the afternoon. While in school COVID-19 protocols are followed.
Spangenburg said that while the district has areas with low internet connectivity — and students who cannot access the internet at all — they have recorded classroom lessons for individual students who are then able to access them.
“Considering all the difficulties, our students are right where they should be academically at this time of year,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of planning and because of that we’ve had no incidences where we’ve had to shut down. We review all the data on a daily basis, and it confirms what they are saying: Schools are one of the safest places for kids to be.”