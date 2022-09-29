Wellsville Municipal Airport

The Wellsville Municipal Airport serves all of Allegany County,  according to local county legislators and officials. 

 Wellsville Municipal Airport

WELLSVILLE — Sitting in an airport hangar earlier this week, Allegany County legislators and residents discussed the need for restoring funding to the Wellsville Municipal Airport in the county's upcoming budget.

The discussion took place at the County Legislature District IV (Wellsville/Andover) meeting Tuesday night with legislators Steve Havey and Gary Barnes in the hangar at the airport, where the town board has held its monthly meetings since moving out of the municipal building on Main Street in the village. Several former and current local officials and citizens also attended.

