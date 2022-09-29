WELLSVILLE — Sitting in an airport hangar earlier this week, Allegany County legislators and residents discussed the need for restoring funding to the Wellsville Municipal Airport in the county's upcoming budget.
The discussion took place at the County Legislature District IV (Wellsville/Andover) meeting Tuesday night with legislators Steve Havey and Gary Barnes in the hangar at the airport, where the town board has held its monthly meetings since moving out of the municipal building on Main Street in the village. Several former and current local officials and citizens also attended.
Wellsville Town Supervisor Shad Alworth, with an assist from Village Trustee Mike Roeske, brought up the subject of restoring county funding for the airport. Since its inception it had been solely funded by town and village taxpayers until 2019. That year, and in 2020, the county legislature included $50,000 in its budget to help fund the airport.
In 2021, due to COVID-19, the funding was suspended, Barnes said. Both he and Havey support restoring county funding for the airport.
“Back then (2020 and '21) we had legislators from across the county who understood how important the airport is to the county," Barnes said. "But we have a whole group of new legislators now that we (Barnes, Havey and James Rumfelt) will have to convince that the airport is an asset for the entire county,“ Barnes said.
Barnes managed the Wellsville Municipal Airport for 30 years before retiring and becoming a county legislator. So, when asked why the airport is important to the residents of, for instance, Angelica, he quickly responded.
“There is a businessman in Angelica who employs over 100 people," he said. "He lives in Florida and each month when he comes to Angelica to check on his business, he flies into our airport. There are businesspeople all over the county who do the same thing. The airport supports the economy of the county. Dresser-Rand and Air Preheater businessmen were always flying in and out of the airport."
Havey added that when he was manager of Kmart, corporate officials would routinely fly into Wellsville.
“When business owners come to look at establishing a business in the county, they fly into the Wellsville airport," he said. "It makes a good impression."
Barnes noted that several local businesses have planes at the airport, pointing to an Otis-Minnesota airplane parked behind the area where the meeting was taking place.
“I can't tell you how many politicians have flown into this airport who probably wouldn't have come here if there hadn’t been an airport," he said.
In the late 1980s, then Gov. Mario Cuomo landed at the airport and drove to meetings in Alfred. In 2001, after 9/11, Gov. George Pataki sent his plane to pick up identification kits at the Wellsville airport.
While serving as a U.S. senator for New York, Hillary Clinton landed at the airport while on a fact-finding trip to a Belmont dairy farm.
“The Wellsville Municipal Airport is an asset for the entire county,” Havey said, “and we will work hard to restore funding by convincing our fellow legislators how important it is for the economic development of the county.”
Constructed in the late 1960s and early '70s, the current airport, known as Tarantine Field, replaced an airfield located north of Bolivar Road on the line between the town and village of Wellsville. At its present location on West Hill, the Wellsville Municipal Airport covers 382 acres at an elevation of 2,124 feet above sea level.
It has one east-west, 5,302-foot-long asphalt runway equipped with a localizer instrument approach and a medium-intensity approach lighting system. In the most recent FAA findings the airport averages 25 flights per day, or more than 9,000 per year.