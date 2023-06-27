WELLSVILLE — At Monday night’s village board meeting, trustees approved event applications that will allow two parades for two different events to take place on the same day.
In only a few weeks the village will be getting ready for two of the biggest events to take place this summer, the Allegany County 107th Firemen’s Convention and the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally. One will end with a parade, and the other will start with a parade.
The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally event application calls for its annual parade to get underway at 11 a.m. July 15 on Main Street from Pearl Street to Dyke Street. This parade is the start of a weeklong series of various public events leading up to the first balloon launch at 6 p.m. July 21. The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce previously received an event permit for the annual Main Street Festival scheduled to take place between launches on the 22nd.
The Firemen’s Convention will take place from July 12-15 and will culminate with a massive parade featuring fire trucks, fire apparatus and marching firefighters from across the county at 7 p.m., followed by music and an awards ceremony at the Main Street fire hall.
Information closer to the event will outline activities throughout the four-day event, which is being geared to attract the public to attend games and competitions at the Main Street fire hall.
Mayor Randy Shayler complimented the firemen’s application saying, “It is exciting to have the firemen’s convention here. These guys really know what they are doing, they have photos of their route, q map, a schedule of events and proof of their insurance and approval lifting the open container law.”
Earlier, the board tabled a request from the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce for its September Brewfest due to the lack of proof of insurance. In recent months the board has received several incomplete event applications and is cracking down and withholding permission until applications are complete.
After dealing with the routine business of paying the bills, the board approved an emergency request to purchase a M.R. Streaming current detector for the water department.
Public Works Superintendent Dean Arnold said that around 3 p.m. Monday the current detector went down and cannot be repaired. He explained that the equipment detects chemicals and particulates in the water, to determine how it should be treated for the safety of the public. Although replacement of the detector has been approved in the department’s budget for capital reserve, because “we can’t have people getting dirty water,” Arnold requested approval to purchase a new detector.
The equipment is expected to cost around $20,000.
The resolution was approved, and the board will deal with the need for a public hearing and referendum, if needed, at its next meeting.