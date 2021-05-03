The Tree Board as part of Arbor Day celebrations in Wellsville planted a tree on the campus of the elementary school.
kids - Fifth Grade students, from left Noah Salmonson, Parker Black, Hunter Ives, Piper Metro and April Potter accept Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler's Arbor Day proclamation from Trustee Mike Roeske. KATHRYN ROSS PHOTO
WELLSVILLE — As has been tradition for 30 years, fifth-grade students at Wellsville Elementary School marked Friday as Arbor Day with a special program.
Wellsville has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for 30 years, and with that title comes the promise to have an active tree board as well as a celebration of Arbor Day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and recent rainy weather, the village's celebration, scheduled for outdoors on Thursday, was held indoors Friday with a limited number of guests, the media and Village Trustee Mike Roeski standing in for Mayor Randy Shayler.
Under the supervision of teaching assistant Cynthia Rochio, five fifth-graders presented a brief program on the origin of Arbor Day, its founder J. Sterling Morton and the attributes of trees and tree planting.
Noah Salmonson talked about the origin of Arbor Day. Parker Black talked about the gift of trees.
Hunter Ives, Piper Metro and April Porter, along with Salmonson, narrated the growth of trees, while students also demonstrated hugging a tree.
Metro recited "Advice From A Tree." That advice included:
Sink your roots deeply into the Earth,
Think long term,
Go out on a limb,
Feel the wind and the sun and Delight in their presence,
Enjoy the simple pleasures of Earth, fresh air and light,
Be flexible and remember your roots, among other advice.
Shayler's proclamation noting the values of trees to the village's way of life and business district was read, proclaiming the celebration of Arbor Day.
The tree board, as part of the Arbor Day celebration, planted a tree on the campus of the elementary school earlier in the week.