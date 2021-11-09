WELLSVILLE — Holiday-season event planning is underway for the village as the Chamber Events Committee finalizes its list for its Hometown Holidays.
Starting on the Saturday following Thanksgiving there will be a parade, fireworks, visits from Santa Claus and much more. All plans concerning street closures are tentative at this point and awaiting approval by the village board, Bruce Thomas, executive chairman of the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce, said.
What’s being planned includes an opening day on Nov. 27, when local businesses will celebrate Small Business Saturday and the Chamber will hand out gift certificates to shoppers taking advantage of the deals that will be offered. The event encourages shopping local and supporting the local merchants who help support the community.
Later in the day at a time yet to be determined, local schools, businesses and organizations will be participating in a parade that will officially bring Santa to town.
The Santa Parade will stop at the David A. Howe Library, where that Jolly Old Elf will officially turn on the lights at the annual Lions Club’s Fantasy of Lights on the library lawn. Contact the Chamber to join in the parade or to sponsor a Christmas tree.
Grab a good seat after the parade. for the annual Mel Mickle Memorial Fireworks Display. The fireworks are made possible through local donations. The Chamber is accepting donations for this planned event.
The display will take place across the highway and river from the library and will be seen throughout the village.
Hometown Holidays continues with special events being scheduled for Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, including a craft show at Morning Glory next to the Chamber office.
On Dec. 4th, the committee wants to sponsor a Drive-Thru Santa at one of the local banks. Chamber Membership Services Coordinator Karen Kania said the event was very popular last year because of the pandemic, but that more advertising was needed to attract a larger crowd.
On Dec. 11th, the committee is planning to bring back a blast from the past – the annual Santa Sprint first sponsored ten years ago by the Music on the Lawn committee. Runners are required to be dressed as Santa Claus and a prize will be given to the best dressed. Sign-ups will be the day of the event. The race will start at State Street with the finish line at Pearl Street.
On Dec. 18th, the committee has planned to have Santa tour the village. A map has been designed showing Santa’s route and will be available for distribution.
The committee is also working on sponsoring free Christmas movies for children and seniors at the Grand Theatre, with prizes for those attending. Donations for local charities will be accepted.
Specific times and events will be announced at a later date, once approved by the village. If interested in any of the proposed events, contact the Chamber at (585) 593-5080.