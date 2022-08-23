Wellsville Police Department

WELLSVILLE — At the village board meeting Monday night, it was once more brought to the attention of the board that village police officers keep racking up good vibrations with visitors who pass through the village.

Near the end of the regular village board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler asked Police Chief Tim O’Grady to repeat to the board two recent emails he had sent to the mayor. The chief noted that he had received Facebook messages of thanks and appreciation from two motorists passing through.

