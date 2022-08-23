WELLSVILLE — At the village board meeting Monday night, it was once more brought to the attention of the board that village police officers keep racking up good vibrations with visitors who pass through the village.
Near the end of the regular village board meeting, Mayor Randy Shayler asked Police Chief Tim O’Grady to repeat to the board two recent emails he had sent to the mayor. The chief noted that he had received Facebook messages of thanks and appreciation from two motorists passing through.
“One was from a visitor who had a flat tire in the middle of the night and the officer who found them changed the tire for them,” O’Grady said. “The other was a motorist who was having trouble finding a place to stay for the night and an officer directed him to the motels on the Andover Road.”
O’Grady also noted that when he was walking from the police department to the town hall the other morning, he passed by workers from out of town who were fixing the Kwik Fill sign and he said good morning to them. When he walked by a little later, he said good morning again. That time one of the workers commented, “That he must be in Mayberry because he had never seen a police officer walking that had ever greeted him that way.”
The mayor and the board were appreciative, joked about whether the chief had his bullet in his pocket (a reference to Mayberry's bumbling Deputy Barney Fife) and told O’Grady to “keep up the good work.”
The meeting was almost entirely about the police department. O’Grady told the board he had good news and bad news. The good news was that the village’s new police car is ready to be picked up and O’Grady will be going after it this week.
The bad news is that for the next few weeks officers may have to go back to ink pads and cards to take the fingerprints of people they arrest. The high-tech, electronic machine the state required all police forces of a certain size to obtain, in 2014, has broken down.
“The company that makes it told me a couple of years ago that they no longer had the parts to fix it and that they were going to a different model,” O’Grady explained.
He said the machine is used almost daily for taking fingerprints of people who are arrested. Fingerprints for job applications are administered by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.
The state-mandated machine automatically transmits prints to the state police and the FBI and lets the department know immediately if there is a problem. It costs $25,000.
O’Grady said that he is in the process of looking for state funding to help with the replacement and there are funds already set aside in his budget for emergencies.
He also said that he will talk to the state as to what to do in the meantime. “We may be going back to ink rolling in the meantime,” he said.
Public Works Superintendent Dean Arnold said the department has stared replacing five transformers at the Brookhaven Apartments on the Trapping Brook Road, and work has begun on replacing the water line to the water treatment plant.
“All is going well, and the three departments are working well together,” he said.
With Arnold’s recommendation, the board also approved hiring Casey Stuck as a full-time electric line helper.