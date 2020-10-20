OLEAN — There’s no treat about a sour trick played on the city this weekend.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials noted Monday that two of the large “Welcome to Olean” signs had been vandalized overnight, less than a year after they were cleaned up by volunteers.
The signs, one on Buffalo Street and the other on West State Road, saw several letters torn off, with the sign on Buffalo Street stripped of almost every letter despite large screws secured with epoxy. The sign near Applebee’s saw just two letters removed from “OLEAN.”
The reason for the vandalism, said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko, was unclear from the damage. She noted that none of the letters were missing from Buffalo Street, so it was not even a case of a teen perhaps “hanging them up” in a bedroom.
“They tore them down and damaged them,” she said. “It was just intent to damage.
“I’m just so upset,” she added. “We have no idea who would do it.”
A report has been filed with city police, Yanetsko said, with the Chamber to reach out to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office for the West State Road sign, as it lies in the town of Allegany.
The signs were erected in the early 1990s as part of a collaborative effort between the Chamber, what is now InTandem, and various local civic groups. They were repainted about a decade ago, but had been allowed to deteriorate due to lack of interest. In July 2019, a push to fix up the signs began.
Yanetsko said the vandalism was particularly unkind to the volunteers — especially Four Mile Brewing’s Nick Bohdanowycz and Jarrad Childs, who came up with the idea and took charge of ordering new letters, clearing brush and weeds and painting the signs. Work on three of the signs had been completed, with work underway on the North Union Street Extension sign adjacent to the Olean Times Herald.
The five sets of letters — one for each main corridor into Olean — cost more than $8,000, Yanetsko said, with a replacement for those damaged to be more than $1,000.
While vandalism is hardly unheard of in the city, Yanetsko said that the felony-level damage went far beyond a simple prank.
“It’s fun to prank this time of year or whatever,” she said, adding that she played pranks as a bored teen herself. “That went above what I would have done.”
She said that there are funds in the beautification account to cover the costs, so there is no dire need to solicit support for the program immediately.
“Donations are greatly appreciated, but we will go through and get the letters replaced,” she said. “After COVID, we were going to have a fundraiser for the foundation.”