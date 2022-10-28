COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Juried photographer Curt Weinhold will teach a beginner photography class Thursday at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 N. Main St.
The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will cover “Explanation of Menu,’’ “Basic Settings,” “Light” and “Composition.” Students need to bring their DSLR camera. Cost is $25.
Weinhold is a well-known award winning photographer. In 2018 he was named “Route 6 Artisan of the Year" the by the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance board for exemplifying the goals of the Route 6 Artisan Trail program. Weinhold specializes primarily on nature and the outdoors.
A favorite subject of Weinhold’s is the Milky Way as seen from Cherry Springs State Park. Weinhold was instrumental in getting the Pennsylvania General Assembly to designate a section of Route 44 near Cherry Springs “Highway to the Stars.”
Weinhold and his wife, Penny, reside in Coudersport.