COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Juried photographer Curt Weinhold will teach a beginner photography class Thursday at the Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 N. Main St.

The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and will cover “Explanation of Menu,’’ “Basic Settings,” “Light” and “Composition.” Students need to bring their DSLR camera. Cost is $25.

