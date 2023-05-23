Allegany State Park will feature Wednesday night concerts at the Quaker Amphitheater this summer, plus a Beach Party concert at Red House Lake on Aug. 18.
July performances are from 7:30 to 9 p.m. and, in August, the Wednesday concerts will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Kicking off the Wednesday night performances at Quaker Amphitheater on July 5, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., is Tyler Calkins, who has been performing professionally for 15 years, both solo and with his band Marshmallow Overcoat. He plays a wide variety of classic rock from the 1960s to the present with both guitar and piano.
Other performers include:
• July 12 — Kevin McCarthy, a professional singer/songwriter from New York, is a four-time winner at the Buffalo Music Awards. He will play from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Quaker Amphitheater. McCarthy has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada for 23 years and in 2018 played during a tour of Ireland. A versatile one-man show, Kevin’s unique, full-band sound enables him to perform from a large catalog of songs covering a variety of genres and eras.
• July 14 (7 to 9 p.m.) — Marshmallow Overcoat will perform at Rock the Park at Quaker Beach. The band has been playing its brand of “Classic Rock For Today” for over a decade. With two new original albums in the past three years and a slew of cover material, the band’s music fits almost any occasion. Tyler, Dave, Alan and Anthony’s influences range from the Beatles to the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
• July 19 — Springville-based multi-instrumentalists Kody & Herren will perform at Quaker Amphitheater from 7:30-9 p.m. The duo perform on guitar, violin, harmonica, mandolin, and more. Nick and Lydia’s original material is inspired heavily by roots music and their duets provide a strong chemistry on stage. Vocal harmonies and the overall dynamics of a song are very important to them and they aim to entertain an audience.
• July 26 — Jamestown duo Davis and Eng perform a diverse Americana mix of swing jazz standards, blues, folk-rock and classic country. They will play at the Quaker Amphitheater from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Their combined musical experience is over 100 years. They have performed their toe tappin’ and finger snapping musical arrangements across New York and Pennsylvania.
• Aug. 2 — Maggie Shafer, a 17-year-old singer/songwriter from Buffalo will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Quaker Amphitheater. She occasionally performs with her father, Lou Shafer, and together they cover songs from Harry Styles to Michael Jackson and The Beatles, as well as some of Maggie’s own original music.
• Aug. 9 — Second Act, a three-piece acoustic band from Bradford, Pa. and Allegany. will perform from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Quaker Amphitheater. Seasoned musicals with a collective 30 years of experience, they play everything from classic rock to country and blues.
• Aug. 16 — Brianna Blankenship, an independent country artist from Kane, Pa., began performing in 2018. She will play at the Quaker Amphitheater from 6:30-8 p.m. Brianna had the opportunity to compete on “American Idol” in 2019. She then released her first two songs, “Church” and “The Good Guy,” which have been on some country radio stations. Since then, she has performed at some of the largest country music festivals with artists including Jimmie Allen, Dan and Shay, Chris Janson and Jason Aldean.
In 2022, she performed at the Country Kicks Cancer Benefit Concert in Florida where she played the main stage in between Maddie & Tae and the headliner of the night, Walker Hayes.
• Aug 18 — Kody and Herren will perform at the Red House Beach Party from 7-9 p.m. Nick and Lydia’s original material is inspired heavily by roots music and their duets provide a strong chemistry on stage. Enjoy their full band experience for the Beach Party.
• Aug. 23 — The family-friendly Kokomo Time Band is a fun band playing all-American beach party oldies, Tex-Mex, Buffett and “feel good” favorites. They will perform at the Quaker Amphitheater from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Their music is an alternative to loud overdone blues and classic rock. Requests are most always accommodated.