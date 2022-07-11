LITTLE VALLEY — The deadline for Cattaraugus County Fair entries is Wednesday.
The county fair — July 31-Aug. 6 — has posted their Domestics and Animal Entry Guide on their website — cattarauguscofair.com. Visit the website, click under fair entries and explore all the ways to showcase your work.
Contests include, but are not limited to: Livestock, Rabbit/Poultry, All Breeds Horse Show, Needlework, Vegetables, Farm Products, Quilting, Art and Photography. There is free entry for all ages!
Forms can be emailed, postmarked or dropped at the fair office in the Corporate Building on the fairgrounds.