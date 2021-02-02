Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement last week that wedding receptions for up to 150 guests may resume on March 15 was welcome news to reception venues in Cattaraugus County.
Reception guests must test negative for COVID-19 and the health department must approve of the plans prior to the event.
At the Bartlett Country Club in Olean, there are 12 wedding receptions booked between late May and October, said club president Frank Higgins.
Only one has fewer than 150 guests, he said. The rest are in the 250-300 range.
Like other dining and reception facilities COVID-19 restrictions have hamstrung the country club’s dining from the start, Higgins said.
“This (COVID-19) is a serious thing. We respect all the guidelines and work with the Cattaraugus County Health Department,” Higgins said. “We spray the whole building (with disinfectant) four times a week.”
Higgins said the club hopes that with wide distribution of the vaccine that the state will further lift restrictions safely by this summer so some of the larger wedding receptions will be permitted.
Ironically, COVID-19 testing for two Buffalo Bills playoff football games has helped pave the way for testing at other venues, including wedding receptions. No COVID-19 cases were linked to either playoff game, according to the governor’s office.
The procedures for testing prior to a wedding reception are expected in the coming weeks.
A venue would be under orders to limit attendance to 150 or half its capacity, whichever is smaller. Previously, receptions were treated as mass gatherings and were restricted to 50 people.
Some of the Bartlett’s wedding reception bookings were postponed from last year when the coronavirus closed businesses, including restaurants, Higgins said.
“My hope is that (Cuomo) relaxes the restrictions a little more,” he said.
After initially closing golf courses last spring, the state allowed them to reopen with some restrictions. That prevented several scheduled golf tournaments, which also cut into the club’s 2020 revenues, Higgins said.
During the time golf courses were closed, the club lost about 20 members, but picked up that number of new members after they were allowed to reopen by the state.
The club’s large-capacity dining facilities can handle more than 360 diners. As of today, the restaurant is limited to 50% capacity and four at a table. The restaurant’s take-out business also increased during the pandemic.
The Bartlett continues to offer daily lunch, dinner and Saturday and Sunday brunches. Guests have their temperature taken before entering. There is hand sanitizer and masks at all entrances. Masks are required when not eating.
In Ellicottville, where Holiday Valley has become more of a destination for weddings and receptions over the past few years, marketing director Jane Eshbaugh said any progress this year will be welcome.
“Even though we can set up for large receptions, any kind of progress is good progress,” Eshbaugh said. “Starting at 150 is a good start.”
When COVID-19 was spreading last spring the resort was forced to cancel wedding receptions just before the busy summer season started.
Katelyn Takavec, Holiday Valley catering sales director, said the resort has between 65 and 70 weddings and receptions from May to November. After COVID-19 struck last year, the resort held only three weddings and receptions.
About 90% of the receptions follow weddings at the resort. There are 100 employees involved in the receptions.
“It’s huge for us,” Tekavec said of the state relaxing restrictions on receptions. With the large capacity of the lodges at Holiday Valley, the 150-person limit is not a problem. “There’s still a lot of questions to answer, but we are encouraged.”
Tevakec said Holiday Valley is already fully booked for receptions between May and just before Thanksgiving this year. “Several are weddings and receptions that were scheduled for last year were rescheduled for this summer,” she said. “We’re booking for 2022 now.”