OLEAN — Temperatures will be a little higher this week — a record low was set Saturday night and another Jan. 30 — and while there may be snow showers through the latter part of the week, they won’t add up to much.
“The only chance we have of any precipitation is Monday night,” said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist at National Weather Service in Buffalo. “That changes Wednesday night with a chance of rain or snow, and later in the week … but it’s minor accumulation.”
The high temperatures this week may actually lend itself to some melting of said accumulation. This afternoon will get to about 40 and be mostly cloudy and dry. There’s a chance of snow showers during the night with a low of about 19.
Tuesday will be a little colder, with a high of 28 and a low of 15 overnight, but remain partly to mostly cloudy.
The high temperature will be above freezing again on Wednesday with a temperature of 38 and remain cloudy overnight with another chance of snow showers and a low of 27.
That chance of snow showers will continue Thursday as well and the high will stay in the mid-30s. The area is likely to see snow showers Thursday through Friday night, and the low temps will stay in the low 20s both nights.
“Overall, there’s less than an inch or two likely, it may not add up to accumulation at all,” Apffel said. “It’s a relatively quiet event.”