OLEAN — In case you’re worried about the rain because of outdoor Labor Day weekend plans, the long-range forecast is looking great.
“Tuesday afternoon you’ll probably have rain in the afternoon with thunderstorms, going into Wednesday, which might produce showers, maybe,” said Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Wednesday morning it will pretty much dry out and be clear through the weekend, although there may be showers Saturday overnight” but it will be clear by Sunday.
As far as temperatures go, today and Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.
“Things will cool off Thursday, it will be in the upper 60s, lower 70s,” Jurkowski said. “It will feel like fall, but only for a day.”
Overnight temperatures may feel a little fall-ish though, with mid-50s tonight that will dip into the high 40s, low 50s midweek. Friday the lows will be back in the mid-50s through the weekend.
But no matter, summer temps are back for the daytime throughout the holiday weekend.
“Friday the temperature will be back into the upper 70s and Saturday and Sunday in the upper 70s, lower 80s,” Jurkowski said.