OLEAN — In case you’re worried about the rain because of outdoor Labor Day weekend plans, the long-range forecast is looking great.

“Tuesday afternoon you’ll probably have rain in the afternoon with thunderstorms, going into Wednesday, which might produce showers, maybe,” said Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “Wednesday morning it will pretty much dry out and be clear through the weekend, although there may be showers Saturday overnight” but it will be clear by Sunday.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social