OLEAN — It will be a welcome change if the state Department of Health’s revised mask mandates in schools and camps goes into effect Monday, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said Friday.
“The mask requirement for schools did not match the same guidelines for camps and lots of camps occurred in schools,” Watkins said in reply to a request for comment. “If the New York State Department of Health amends the mask requirement for schools on Monday, it would be a welcomed change.”
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker wrote a letter to the CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Wallensky, pointing out the inconsistencies in recommendations for children masking up outside.
“The county health department has fielded a number of calls about the mask requirement in schools from the public including parents, teachers and superintendents, questioning why there was such a strict mask guidance for schools and questioned why mask requirements were needed when students and staff were outside,” Watkins said.
“With many more teachers and adolescents getting vaccinated, the mask requirement in schools really hampers the daily ability of teachers, staff and students to feel comfortable in their work and learning environment as most schools are not air conditioned,” the public health directopr said.
“Schools have the right to be more restrictive with the mask requirement, but it should be based on the positivity rate in the schools and the community,” Watkins said. “With such a low positivity rate at this time, and the increased vaccination rate among adolescents, teachers and staff, masks should be recommended, but not required in schools.”
Watkine explained, “I am concerned about the increase in COVID-19 hospitalization among adolescents, but that is expected as they are the last group to be included in the vaccination campaign.”
He said, “We will continue to monitor this age group closely and make COVID-19 vaccine available to all that may desire to get vaccinated.”
Meanwhile, no new positive COVID-19 test results were reported by the health department on Friday. Total stands at 5,714 cases. There have been 105 deaths from the coronavirus.
The county health department is getting fewer calls for COVID-19 testing and has seen a drop-off in registrations for the vaccine.
The health department is currently following 24 active cases, six people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 71 in contact quarantine.
The county’s positivity on Friday was 0.7%, with a seven-day rolling average of 1.2 and a 14-day average of 1%.
Watkins said 26,652 county residents have completed their vaccine series and 31,198 have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is 49.7% of the 18 and older population with at least one dose of vaccine and 40.6% of the entire population.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
STATEWIDE, hospitalizations due to COVID fell again Thursday to 916, another new low since Oct. 17, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.
The state confirmed 779 new COVID cases Thursday and reported another 187,686 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 0.42%.
Another 15 people in New York died due to COVID Thursday, which brings the reported statewide death toll to 42,760.
Over 54% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose of a Covid vaccine so far and over 46% have had all required doses.
The statewide seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 0.56%, down from 0.6% the previous day.