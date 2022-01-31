Watkins sees 'light at end of tunnel' in COVID-19 plateau

OLEAN — Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins is hopeful that recent indications that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has plateaued here is “the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Watkins said, “We are starting to see this virus trend downward. Things are starting to head in the direction we find a little encouraging.”
His enthusiasm was tempered by the death of a 67-year-old woman from COVID-19 and 111 new cases reported on Monday. There were 232 new cases since Friday that were reported on Monday.
There have now been 16,577 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 and 234 deaths since April 23, 2020.
January will go down as the month when the most cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed — 4,739 — more than twice the previous record month of November 2021 when there were 1,978 cases. The deadliest month of the pandemic remains February when there were 30 COVID-19 deaths. Including the woman’s death reported Monday, there were 24 deaths in January.
“New York state is trending downward,” Watkins said. Cattaraugus County often lags the state average by up to two weeks. “We have started to see ours plateau and trend downward. We will continue to watch this closely, but we are looking for fewer positive cases and hope we see the light at the end of the tunnel and deal with these variants as they come about. We are capable of dealing with these variants.”
Besides the 58% of county residents over age 5 who are vaccinated and the 19,000 residents who are boosted, the county is getting closer to a natural and vaccine immunity, Watkins said.
“If variants crop up, the vaccine will help keep people from developing serious illness, hospitalization and deaths,” Watkins said. For those who have already been vaccinated, he recommended people get their booster shot.
He expects the New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will work with county health departments and get a schedule for when additional booster shots would be administered. “My speculation is that will will end up getting an annual COVID-19 shot just like we get flu shots.”
A variant of the Omicron variant, Ba.2, or the stealth variant, “is a little more contagious,” but cases do not appear to be more severe and hospitalizations and mortalities are not increasing, Watkins said. Hospitalizations and mortalities here often lag trends by two weeks.
Olean General Hospital is treating 39 COVID-19 patients, two of whom are in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
The health department is following 333 active COVID-19 cases including the 111 new cases.
Forty-five of the new cases Monday involved people who were vaccinated, while 66 were unvaccinated. The positive cases Monday included 30 at-home results reported by residents. That pushed the at-home test results to 1,015 over the last month.
There were 106 new cases reported in the southeast part of the county since Friday. The total there is now 7,708.
In the southwest, there were 48 new cases over the three days to 3,256 cases, 44 new cases in the northeast for 3,291 and 34 in the northwest for 2,322.
One hundred thirty-seven of the new cases were men who now total 7,936 cases and 95 women who now total 8,641 cases.
The CDC COVID-19 Case Tracker showed 614 cases in the past seven days and a positivity of 17.9%.
Appointments for vaccinations can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777 if you need assistance.To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10.
To receive free test kits from the federal government go online to: https://www.covidtests.gov/.
Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.