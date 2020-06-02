ALBANY — Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, Cattaraugus County’s public health director, has been elected president of the New York State Association of County Health Officials.
Watkins’ one-year term as NYSACHO president officially began on Monday.
NYSACHO represents all 58 local health commissioners and public health directors, serving as the voice for all of New York State’s local health departments.
First elected as NYSACHO vice president in 2019, Watkins has been Cattaraugus County public health director since November 2009. He has been in the news almost daily giving Cattaraugus County residents updates on coronavirus developments and urging safe health practices during the pandemic.
Watkins previously served as a primary care physician, research scientist, public health physician and director of a faith and health outreach association. He serves as a local health department representative on the New York State Public Health and Health Planning Council.
Watkins is also a board member for several organizations, including the Western New York Public Health Alliance, the Southern Tier Health Care System Inc., Universal Primary Care, Cattaraugus Community Action, Healthy Community Alliance, and the Western New York Physicians Leadership Team.
He received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from The University of Illinois and received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School.
Two new members were elected to the board of directors executive committee. Joining Watkins on the committee will be Dr. Indu Gupta, who will serve as vice president, and Daniel Stapleton, immediate past president.
“It is an honor to lead our 2020-21 board during these challenging times for public health,” Watkins said, adding that newly elected members Dr. Michael Mendoza and Dr.
Amy Gildemeister “both bring great experience and new perspectives to our team. We also look forward to the continued leadership from all of our board members who volunteer their service to NYSACHO, serving as champions on behalf of our members and our citizens to protect and promote public health.”