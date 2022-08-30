OLEAN — Increasing COVID-19 numbers in Cattaraugus County as fall approaches was not unexpected, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said Tuesday.
And with Labor Day approaching, schools in the county are opening next week.
“This is the first year (since 2019) school will start with no restrictions,” Watkins said. Unlike the previous two years, school openings come with little quarantine guidance.
“Only positive cases will be asked to stay home for five days,” Watkins explained. After that time students will be able to return to school and wear a mask for the next five days. For those who are a close contact of someone testing positive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those people wear a mask for 10 days, but need not quarantine.
Even as COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Watkins said, “This is pretty much what we expected. As we get closer to Fall, the numbers go up in the two-year trend. Now we have tools — vaccines and antivirals, medicine we can give someone who tests positive. This will help alleviate residents from being under a lot of restrictions. We have to live with the virus.”
The county health department can test someone who has symptoms or provide at-home test kits.
The health department will conduct a vaccination clinic for COVID-19 Saturday at Jamestown Community College’s College Center Building on North Union Street from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. COVID-19 vaccine and boosters for all ages will be available. Residents are asked to sign up on the county’s COVID-19 website at www.cattco.org. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
The uptick in cases includes 52 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the county since March 2020 to 21,985. There are currently 258 active cases. There have been 261 deaths, including five this month.
With one day to go in the month, there have been 772 cases, well within striking distance of 800 for the month.
The record month was January 2022, when there were 4,739 cases — brought on largely by the delta variant of the coronavirus.
There were 1,161 cases in February, 411 in March, 740 in April, 1,434 in May, 479 in June and 383 in July.
Even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise — the county has moved from a community of low transmission to medium — the health department is pivoting to new threats: monkeypox and polio, Watkins said.
“We expect some doses of monkeypox vaccine by the end of next month,” Watkins said. He said he has already requested more from the state Department of Health.