CORNING — U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said he and his family "can rest easier" after a Watkins Glen man has been charged in relation incidents in 2020 at Reed's office and home.
Jack Kahabka, 21, has been charged with making a terroristic threat and criminal mischief for allegedly throwing a brick through the window of Reed’s Corning office on Aug. 26.
Kahabka is also charged in connection with, two months later, placing a dead animal and brick with a family member’s name written on it at Reed's residence in Corning.
The FBI assisted Corning Police with their investigation.
Reed said "we are incredibly thankful that our family can rest easier knowing the person who threatened and intimidated us this past fall has been arrested. We continue to be grateful for the remarkable efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe. We applaud the service of these dedicated men and women.
"We also want to thank the people of our community for their support throughout this ordeal — our family appreciates it more than you know. While this incident greatly impacted our family, we hope this starts the closure and healing process in this matter."