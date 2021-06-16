OLEAN — Like most New Yorkers, Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins was excited to hear Gov. Andrew Cuomo lift most of the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have reached 70% of state residents with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Watkins told the Olean Times Herald. “It looks like it is effective immediately.”
The governor did not lift the emergency he declared back on March 12, 2020, when the pandemic was beginning to take hold in New York and death cases began rising. Watkins said Cuomo will retain those powers to manage COVID-19.
The public health director said that with just over 50% of the adult population over age 18 in Cattaraugus County with at least one dose of the vaccine, the county still has a way to go to catch up to the state’s vaccination rate.
Watkins noted, however, that the county’s daily and seven-day rolling average of positive new COVID-19 cases are lower than the state’s.
The orders lifted by the governor included health screening at building entrances, cleaning and disinfecting.
The restrictions were lifted on venues ranging from restaurants and gyms to receptions and stadiums.
“I’m excited that we are moving into a new phase of this pandemic,” Watkins said. “It shows how effective the vaccine has been. After going through this pandemic, we have found the answer to returning back to normalcy.”
With a little over 50%, “we still have a little way to go. We are still working to make that happen for our residents.”
The vaccination of county residents has slowed here, much like it has in other parts of the country. In Allegany County, the vaccination rate is closer to 30%. The lower rates of participation are not uncommon in rural counties, Watkins explained.
“We are going to continue to make the vaccine available to residents to try to meet that 70% rate in this county,” Watkins said.
As of Tuesday, 28,477 residents have completed their vaccine series, with 31,897 people with at least one vaccine dose, Watkins said. There are now 50.7% of the 18 and older population with at least one dose and 41.5% of the entire population with at least one dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
A second round of school-based vaccination clinics is being conducted for second shots and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The public is able to get appointments for many of these school clinics.
Watkins said the state recommends those who are not yet vaccinated continue to wear masks not only as protection for themselves, but for others as well.
“For those who are not vaccinated, I would recommend they still wear their mask indoors or outdoors when around others,” he said.
The governor’s lifting of many mask mandates does not include schools, hospitals and other medical facilities, prisons or public transportation, Watkins said.
Private businesses can continue to require face masks or proof of vaccination.
“You only need to wear a mask if a facility requires it,” he said, adding the unvaccinated should continue to wear masks.
“We’ve started to move in a different direction now this normalcy has finally arrived,” he said. “We are looking at better days ahead as we move into the summer month.”
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday by the health department. The county’s daily percent positive is 0.0%, the seven-day rolling average percent positive is 0.2% and the 14 day rolling average percent positive is 0.4%.
There are seven active cases, two who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 24 in contact quarantine. There have been 5,720 cases in the county since March 2020, 5,606 who have recovered and 107 deaths.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: