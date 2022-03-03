OLEAN — While pandemic cases have been slowing in Cattaraugus County, the public health director told the county’s Board of Health Wednesday, “It looks like COVID-19 will be with us for a while.”
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins added, “We are going to have to live with it.”
The 243 deaths since April 2020 — one more death was recorded Wednesday — represent about 1.4% of the more than 17,700 cases reported in the past two years, Watkins said.
There were 2,551 cases of COVID-19 in the county in 2020, 9,287 in 2021 and 5,899 so far in 2022. In 2020 there were 50 deaths, 166 in 2021 and 27 so far in 2022, according to the health department.
Watkins also showed a slide that noted of the 115 deaths in the five months since September, 32 people had been vaccinated.
It is unclear whether those who were vaccinated had one dose or two or if anyone who was also boosted died from COVID-19. Many of the hospitalizations and deaths involve patients with underlying health conditions.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also placed Cattaraugus County and neighboring Allegany County on a list of counties with low transmission risk based not only on cases, but hospitalizations and occupied hospital beds.
“Most of New York is on the medium list,” Watkins explained. The county had been in the high risk category under the previous CDC metrics.
Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask requirements in most indoor locations late last month and the masking rule in schools was lifted on Wednesday.
Watkins said those who are immune compromised may want to continue to mask up in indoor situations. The vaccines often do not produce large numbers of antibodies in people who are immune compromised.
Watkins said he is “really glad” the county and state have moved past most of the pandemic restrictions, but he noted the health department will be prepared if there is a new outbreak.
New anti-viral medications, monoclonal antibodies and the vaccines are the tools that will be the focus of new COVID-19 cases, Watkins said.
Along with the 243rd fatality related to COVID-19 reported Wednesday, Cattaraugus County saw 25 new cases.
The state Department of Health reported 6.1% of test results received Tuesday were positive and 3.6% on average have been positive over the last seven days. Of the cases reported Wednesday, four were through at-home testing.
State officials reported that Olean General Hospital saw 46% of beds available on Wednesday, averaging 36% over the past seven days. The ICU saw 17% of beds available on Wednesday, averaging 5% available over the past week.
Across the county, 56.3% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose, including 65.4% of adults. Officials reported 52% of residents have received a completed vaccine series.
By comparison, 81.2% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose, including 91.8% of adults. Those with full vaccine series account for 73.2% of the state.
The county health department is hosting vaccine clinics on March 19 at the Jamestown Community College, Olean campus. The Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna clinics will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. The clinic for those ages 5-11 will be held 12:30-2 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. Registration may also be completed online at www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. If you have trouble registering or questions concerning COVID-19 vaccines, call the health department at (716) 701-3398.
Also Wednesday, the Board of Health heard an appeal from Randy Korkowicz of Randy’s Fireside in Portville of a fine for failing to take action to control mice.
Korkowicz detailed for the board the actions he took following a health department inspection in October. The board of health denied the appeal.