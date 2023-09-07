ANGELICA — Watercolor artist Lisa Robinson of Rochester spent time as a young girl in Angelica. Over the years, her affection for the village has led to the completion of dozens of watercolor paintings of the area.
Robinson donated 16-inch by 20-inch watercolor of the Angelica Free Library portico to the Friends of the Angelica Free Library so the group can raffle it to raise funds for the Library. They’ll draw the winner on Sept. 30.
Tickets are $5 each and are available by email at angelicalibraryfriends@gmail.com, by Facebook message through Friends of the Angelica Free Library, by check to Friends of the Angelica Free Library, P.O. Box 113, Angelica, N.Y., 14709, via PayPal and Venmo.
Patrons may also stop at the library circulation desk during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Saturday.