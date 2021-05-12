OLEAN — The city of Olean Department of Public Works handling an emergency water valve repair this week, affecting homes and businesses water availability on Wednesday.
City workers were at North 14th Street, with repairs expected to last several hours.
Water was off for residents and businesses on West Sullivan Street from North 13th to North 15th streets as well as the 300 block of North 15th Street and the 200 block of North 14th Street during the work.
Previously, the city completed an emergency water main repair on Genesee Street from Inwood Drive to Terrace Street, city officials announced May 3.
If you have any questions, contact the City of Olean Water Office at (716) 376-5657.