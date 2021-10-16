OLEAN — The city Department of Public Works will be replacing a water service on South Barry Street near its intersection with East State Street starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Work will cause some traffic delays as drivers will not be able to turn onto South Barry from East State Street.
Use caution when traveling through this intersection. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route. Crews will reopen the street as quickly as possible.
For any questions, call the water office at (716) 376-5657.