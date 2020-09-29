OLEAN — For the third straight day, city crews plan to shut off some water services to connect the new Washington Street water line.
On Wednesday, the city’s Department of Public Works Water Distribution Division will be tapping into the new water main at the intersection of Buffalo and Washington streets.
Work is expected to start around 7 a.m., but customers are expected to be without water for up to four hours starting at 10 a.m., DPW officials reported, along the following streets:
- Washington Street from Worden Avenue to Buffalo Street
- Buffalo Street between Washington and West Sullivan streets
- North Eighth Street between Buffalo and West Sullivan streets.
Residents in the area may notice rusty or roily water during the work as valves are opened and closed.
The $1.15 million first stage of the project began in early July. A new water main on the 200 block of North Fourth Street and along Washington Street is to be accompanied by repaving the streets above.
The new 8-inch line is expected to improve water delivery for the Oak Hill neighborhood and points west, replacing a 100-year-old line of far smaller diameter.
Customers and fire hydrants are expected to see higher water pressures for day-to-day and emergency uses.
Originally planned for 2018, city officials waited until 2019 for the results of infrastructure grants. And while construction could have begun in late 2019 after successful bidding, officials chose not to begin as to avoid leaving Washington Street torn up and awaiting repaving over the winter.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back construction to a July start, officials had hoped to get the project completed by June 30.
For more information, call 376-5657.