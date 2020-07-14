OLEAN — On Monday the City of Olean Department of Public Works and its contractor will begin a water-line replacement and repaving project on North 4th and Washington streets.
The North 4th work will be from Laurens to West Sullivan streets, while the Washington Street work will be from North 4th to North 10th Street.
Work will begin at the intersection of N 4th and West Sullivan and will head south, the DPW officials said. Then work will be completed along Washington Street, east to west.
Only local traffic will be permitted on the street but there may be times the street is shut down to allow certain work to be undertaken. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes.
Call the city DPW with any questions at 376-5650.