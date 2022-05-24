Water hydrant repair on Coleman, North 1st streets

OLEAN — The City of Olean was expected to perform a water hydrant valve repair today starting at 9 a.m.
The water was expected to be off to residents and businesses on Coleman Street from North First Street to North Fourth Street. There was also a possibility of the water being off on North First Street from Coleman Street to Wayne Street. The City of Olean Water Department attempted to notify affected residents.
The work being performed and outage was expected to take approximately four hours. If you have any questions, contact the City of Olean Water Office at 376-5657.