Water hydrant repair on Coleman, North 1st streets

OLEAN — The City of Olean will perform a water hydrant valve repair Wednesday starting at 9 a.m.
The water will be off to residents and businesses on Coleman Street from North First Street to North Fourth Street. There is also a possibility of the water being off on North First Street from Coleman Street to Wayne Street. The City of Olean Water Department will attempt to notify affected residents.
The work being performed and outage is expected to take approximately four hours. If you have any questions, contact the City of Olean Water Office at 376-5657.