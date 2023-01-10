Washington West supports Hamlin

These children in Erin Fidurko’s class at Washington West Elementary School show their support for the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest Jan. 2 on the field during the Bills’ game in Cincinnati. An upbeat Hamlin said Tuesday he is “not home quite just yet,” spending his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests. Buffalo General Medical Center issued a news release saying Hamlin was in good spirits and was joined by his parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin, as well as his younger brother, Damir.

