OLEAN — After years of waiting, Oak Hill-area residents will finally get Washington Street back in shape.
The city Department of Public Works, working with paving companies D&H Construction and Lakeshore Paving, are moving ahead on several projects this week as the weather allows.
Bob Ring, director of the DPW, said that several repaving projects are getting the go-ahead this week. On Wednesday, streets including South Sixth and North Ninth street saw fresh coats of blacktop covering the century-old brickwork and various repairs.
Several streets — most notably 11 blocks of Washington Street — were milled down in June, with city Streets Division crews making repairs to the underlying surface before repaving. Ring said that with city crews doing the work around drains, manholes and driveways, the city realizes a sizable savings in the cost of the projects — allowing more work to be done with the same amount of state aid and taxpayer dollars.
In addition, the city is handling trucking of materials for the work, and even tapped neighboring municipalities, including the town of Olean, as part of a shared-services agreement.
Ring said Washington Street, which has been in a three-year water line and street resurfacing project, is slated for today, but with inclement weather in the forecast, it could be pushed back.
“We are working hard to get it paved as soon as possible,” he said.
The repaving between Fourth and 15th streets caps off the replacement of water lines under the street, a project that entered the planning stage five years ago. The new 8-inch line improved water delivery for the Oak Hill neighborhood and points west, replacing a 100-year-old line of far smaller diameter — which acted as an even smaller line due to a century of buildup with the line.
Milling and paving projects — amounting to just over 2 miles of streets — in the works this year include:
- Coleman Street
- Willow Street
- Walnut Street
- The 100 block of South Sixth Street
- South 10th Street
- The 300 and 400 blocks of North Ninth Street
- Queen Street
- Martha Avenue
- Gardiner Avenue
- The 200 block of South Fifth Street, converting it from brick to pavement.
D&H is handling the Washington Street project, while Lakeshore — based in Jamestown — will complete the other work using the county’s paving bid. The projects are being primarily funded through the city’s annual allocation from programs like the state Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program.
Ring said the work will occur in stages.
“We’re moving to North Olean next. Likely after that, some of the East Olean streets,” Ring said.
Fortunately, now that the Walkable Olean Phase II project has finished up, most of the work should not interfere seriously with many commuters and visitors in Olean.
“We’ve gotten a lot of big ones taken care of,” Ring said. “A lot of our heaviest traffic streets have been redone. This year is pretty much side streets.”