BRADFORD, Pa. — When Umberto and Annina Carrara Piscitelli welcomed their new baby boy into the world on Dec. 25, 1919, in Lewis Run, Pa., they felt it was only fitting to name the child Nataline, which is similar to the Italian word for Christmas, Natale.
Piscitelli, who was called Nat and would later serve his country in World War II, had his life story chronicled in the recently published Amazon.com book titled “A Wartime Journey from Lewis Run, Pa. to Germany and Back.”
Staff Sgt. Piscitelli’s sister, Louise Stoltz of Bradford, Pa., shared some of her late brother’s story, and the family’s pride in the book’s publication, in honor of Veteran’s Day, observed nationally on Wednesday.
Piscitelli’s story was initially pieced together by his late nephew, Col. Albert C. Costanzo, U.S. Army (retired), until Costanzo’s death in 2011. Stoltz said Piscitelli’s daughter, Peggy Anna Piscitelli Bidondo, picked up the book where her late uncle left off and completed her dad’s story in 2019 for its publication in April.
Stoltz, 93, who is the last surviving sibling of her family of 11 children, spoke of memories of her older brother Nat, who died in 2012, and growing up with him and their large tight-knit family in Lewis Run.
“It’s more or less about his life history” including his service as an U.S. Army tank commander under Gen. George S. Patton, Stoltz remarked.
Piscitelli’s story lands him in Normandy with the 2nd Armored Division for the D-Day battle, carries him through war zones in France and Germany and shares his fighting experience in the Battle of the Bulge. During the Battle of the Bulge he sustained facial and eye injuries when he was hit in the face with a grenade shell while standing in a tank turret. He was reassigned after recovering from his injuries, which included the loss of his vision for 18 days, and continued to fight until the end of the war. His valor later earned him a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
The book also shares his early life when he worked at Hanley Brick after graduating from St. Bernard High School, earning 75 cents an hour sorting out bad bricks. Later, the story follows him through basic training at Fort Knox where he meets and marries his wife, Fran, in 1943, nine months after they met. The book tells of his return home from war with ongoing, lifelong vision issues, his employment at Tuna Manufacturing in Bradford and returning to school on the GI Bill to become a cabinet maker. In 1951, he, his wife and children moved to California, where he attended college and became a mill cabinet instructor at Duell Vocational Institute in Tracy, as well as a master carpenter at his trade.
Stoltz is pleased that photos of her brother, their other brothers, Frank and Clem, and other wartime veterans, along with family reunion photos, are included in the book.
“We had a reunion every year, and this year would have been our 73rd family reunion,” she stated, noting many of her siblings, including Nat, lived well into their 90s and 100s.
She said Bidondo sent her a copy of the book with a letter which describes how (Bidondo) spent a year and a half “organizing all the documents, manuscript copies and other research material” that had been painstakingly compiled by her late uncle.
In addition, Bidondo noted she “had to obtain copyright permission from the company that owns the cartoons of Bill Mauldin used in the story.”
“It’s just a nice story about him,” Stoltz said of her brother’s book. “It’s very interesting and funny in lots of parts.”