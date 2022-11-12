Warrior Fitness to host inaugural 5K Turkey Trot

Warrior Fitness & Wellness will host its first 5K Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day, led by owner and local fitness instructor Bradley Poole.

ELLICOTTVILLE — Get ready to walk, run, wobble or gobble at the inaugural 5K Turkey Trot hosted by Warrior Fitness & Wellness on Thanksgiving Day.

Led by owner and local fitness instructor Bradley Poole, the free, walk/run event will begin and end at the gym at 5 Park Ave. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m. and will follow a 3.1-mile, marked course throughout the village.

