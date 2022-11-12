Warrior Fitness to host inaugural 5K Turkey Trot

ELLICOTTVILLE — Get ready to walk, run, wobble or gobble at the inaugural 5K Turkey Trot hosted by Warrior Fitness & Wellness on Thanksgiving Day.
Led by owner and local fitness instructor Bradley Poole, the free, walk/run event will begin and end at the gym at 5 Park Ave. The race will start promptly at 8 a.m. and will follow a 3.1-mile, marked course throughout the village.
After the run, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a post-race snack of mimosas, cider and donuts before heading home to feast with their families.
Turkey trots are meant to be fun. Poole is asking participants to use their imagination and dress in their best turkey gear. Dress as a turkey, a chef, a piece of silverware or anything related to Thanksgiving.
Prizes will be given to the best-dressed individual and the best-dressed couple. The prizes will include a Warrior Fitness t-shirt and either a one-month gym membership (valued at $50) or a 5-pack class package (valued at $50). The winners get to choose.
“This won’t be a timed-run. It’s just a fun run to get the community moving, he said. “Bring your friends, your family and your dog, if you wish.”
All runners and walkers are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to the Ellicottville Food Pantry.
Poole said this event is free because he is giving back to the community to thank them for their support over the past couple of years.
“We wanted to do something fun to give back to our beautiful community,” he said. “It’s approaching almost two years of Warrior Fitness & Wellness being open and the support has been nothing short of amazing. We can’t thank you all enough.”
