OLEAN — Police are searching for an indicted murder suspect wanted in a March 24 slaying in South Olean.
Olean police announced Wednesday morning that an arrest warrant has been issued for Theodore E. Coffie, 50, also known as “Teddy”, for the murder of Alexis Figueroa in the 300 block of South Third Street.
Coffie faces charges of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony; first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony; and criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony.
If anyone knows the location of or has information regarding Coffie, they are asked to call the Olean Police Department at (716) 376-5677 or call 911. Residents are urged to not approach Coffie as he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police were called to the corner of South Third and West Greene streets at around 9:20 p.m. March 24 for a report of a man shot several times, later identified as 35-year-old Alexis Figueroa Torres of Jamestown. Shell casings at the scene indicated the weapon was a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was transported to Olean General Hospital, where he later died of his wounds.
His obituary indicated he was a native of Puerto Rico whose family moved to the Jamestown area. He was employed as a driver for American Transport of Buffalo, which provides Medicaid transportation services throughout the region. He is survived by his wife and nine children.
Police previously told the Times Herald he was known to come to Olean on occasion.
City police reported they turned over evidence to prosecutors during the summer after lab results were delayed due to difficulties related to COVID-19. District Attorney Lori Rieman presented the case to a grand jury, which recently handed up an indictment.
City police were assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.