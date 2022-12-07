Warnock wins in Ga.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., celebrates during an election night watch party at the Marriott Marquis Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Atlanta. Warnock defeated his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election.

 Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA (TNS) — Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock’s narrow reelection win in Georgia’s runoff puts a historically Republican state up for grabs in 2024, giving President Joe Biden an early opening in his bid for a second term.

Warnock defeated GOP challenger and former football star Herschel Walker late Tuesday, giving Democrats a crucial 51-49 majority and a cushion on close votes where senators like Joe Manchin of West Virginia might break party ranks.

