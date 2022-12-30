Warm weather ride

Bill Ginter of Hinsdale arrives at the 7/11 in Allegany during an almost balmy early Thursday afternoon. The high temperature locally reached into the low 50s and more warmth forecast for today (50s). Saturday’s low will be in the mid-40s and the high close to 50 with rain, while New Year’s Day will be cooler — low in the mid-30s and high in the mid-40s.

 Joe Kelly/Olean Times Herald

