OLEAN — Tuesday is the 15th anniversary of the October Surprise snowstorm that buried the Buffalo area — and if you’re hoping for an early snowfall soon, you’ll have to wait.
“The long-range forecast for six to 10 days out, the Olean area will still experience above-normal temperatures,” said Heather Kenyon, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “For the next eight to 14 days they’ll still be above normal, although slightly cooler than the next week or so.”
Temperatures will be in the upper 60s today with plenty of sunshine and just a slight chance of showers with lows in the mid-50s. Sunday will be in the low 70s and dry.
“It will be a little warmer Monday, in the upper 70s, so enjoy the outside,” Kenyon said. “Tuesday will stay in the upper 70s but there will be a chance of rain showers. Lows both nights will be the upper 50s. … Really the whole week (highs) will be in the low to mid-70s.”
Wednesday will continue to be warm, reaching the mid-70s and will remain dry with the low dropping slightly to the mid-50s.
Last year, the first snow that stuck around, other than flurries, fell on Halloween night. You can guess the date of the first snowfall in the Olean area that leaves at least a coating of white on the ground and on trees in the upper elevations around the area and at least a coating on vehicles and wood decks in Olean. Flurries that melt away on contact with the ground and other surfaces don’t count.
You may email your prediction to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com, send it snail-mail to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760, or drop it off at the OTH in person.
The winner will receive bragging rights over your fellow weather predictors — and a little prize.
The deadline for submitting your date is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Only one prediction per person, and once a prediction has been submitted it cannot be changed.
To watch a YouTube channel narrative and interactive story map of the 2006 storm, which dropped 2 feet of snow and damaged or dropped 100,000 trees in the city of Buffalo, visit https://www.weather.gov/buf/October_Snow_Storm.