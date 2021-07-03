OLEAN — While there still could be lingering rain today, the weather forecast for the remainder of the holiday weekend looks good for the Olean area.
Rain showers were expected to taper off this morning, according to Liz Jurkowski, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo, with the high expected to be in the low 70s and the low falling into the low 50s overnight.
“A low over the coast will head out northeast over the Atlantic and the winds will really die out overnight (today) into Sunday,” she said.
That means today and Sunday will be good weather for those planning to hit a holiday activity or cookout, or watch the fireworks displays throughout the region.
“It will be a really nice day Sunday,” Jurkowski said.
With dry conditions, a high in the upper 70s and the low overnight staying in the upper 50s, Sunday looks to be the best day for any outdoor plans, although the chance of rain Monday is expected to hold off until late evening.
Monday’s temperature will be in the upper 80s to close to 90 with a low in the mid-60s overnight, but Jurkowski warns, those “showers will likely come back on Monday.”
Meanwhile, a hailstorm and resulting slush caused a three-vehicle accident in the eastbound lane of I-86 Friday afternoon about 1:42 p.m. Cuba Fire Department chiefs decided to shut down the expressway after a “significant amount of slush” had accumulated on the road, causing the accident which involved a tractor-trailer, according to a Cuba Fire Department Facebook post.
Fire crews from Cuba 1, 6 and 601 provided traffic control while the tractor-trailer was removed by Portville Truck from the roadway. Other departments on scene included Friendship Fire and EMS, New Hudson Fire, Cuba EMS, Medical Transport Service, DC-2, NYSP, Cuba PD, and NYS Department of Transportation. All Cuba fire units were reported back in service at 4:50 p.m.
A mix of weather conditions will continue into next week, as temperatures will fluctuate and the chance of rain is expected most days.