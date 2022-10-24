OLEAN — If you enjoyed the above normal temperatures and dry weather the area has experienced this fall, you’ll get to enjoy it a little longer.
“We’re looking at beautiful fall weather continuing Monday, into Tuesday and Wednesday,” said David Thomas, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s through the early part of the week. Low temperatures will also stay above normal, hovering around 50 degrees each night.
This will likely be your absolute last chance to take a ride to check out the leaves.
“Most leaves will be past-peak in Cattaraugus County, with spotters in Little Valley anticipating complete leaf change with average shades of gold among pops of read and orange,” according to the fall foliage report fromiloveny.com.
That’s because a cold front will move into the area Wednesday night which will bring a change in both warm temperatures and dry weather.
“There will be a chance of showers later Wednesday, Wednesday night,” and the low overnight will drop to about 40 degrees.
“Behind the cold front, Thursday’s temperature will only reach the mid-50s,” Thomas said. “It will be dry and remaining dry right through the start of the weekend.”
The low Thursday will drop again to the lower 40s and by Friday morning the skies will clear. Friday night the temperature will drop to around freezing.
“Friday through Sunday will be in the low-to-mid 50s, right around normal,” Thomas said. “The weekend lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s... with a chance of rain Sunday afternoon.”