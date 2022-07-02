A picture-perfect Fourth of July weekend is in the forecast with scattered thunderstorms early this morning leading to three days of warm temperatures and sunny skies across the region.
According to the National Weather Service, Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry after rain Friday night and into this morning.
Jon Hitchcock, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said a cold front moving through the region Friday would lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the night into today.
“They’ll end by lunchtime and we’ll see clearing skies in the afternoon,” he said Friday. “Both Sunday and Monday are looking pretty sunny.”
With lows in the mid-50s, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s today and Sunday with July 4 looking at low 80s, Hitchcock said.
“The temperatures look to be pretty close to normal,” he added. “Should be a pretty nice weekend.”
Rain could return Tuesday with scattered storms possible throughout next week. Despite chances of showers on the horizon, Hitchcock said the season is dryer than normal.
“It’s been fairly dry, especially the past month,” he said Friday. “We had some rain in early June, but the second half of the month has been quite dry. The rain we get tonight is definitely needed.”
Even with dryer conditions, Hitchcock said the region is not officially in a drought. According to drought.gov, about 3% of Cattaraugus County is classified as abnormally dry, primarily in the towns of Olean and Portville. Meanwhile, about 60% of Allegany County is abnormally dry, primarily the southern and eastern portions from Cuba to Canaseraga.
In abnormally dry conditions, crop growth is stunted and planting is delayed, fire danger is elevated, lawns brown early and gardens begin to wilt. Allegany County has experienced 50% less rain than average during the past 30 days, while Cattaraugus County has experienced 25% less rain than average.