Warm Hearts in Olean

Olean Medical Group’s Warm Hearts Program, in its 21st year, partnered with Christ United Methodist Church in Olean to bring gift bags to seniors throughout the county during the holidays. Gift bags donated by physicians and staff at OMG and Christ United contained items like soups, fruits, oatmeal, cocoa, teas, small throws, puzzle books and more. More than 100 bags were delivered through the Meals on Wheels program through Cattaraugus County. From right are Linda Witte, Dr. Gil Witte and members of Christ United Methodist.

 Olean Medical Group

