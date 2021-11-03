OLEAN — Absentee ballots could overturn preliminary results in one city election, but the odds are stacked against an upset.
Incumbent independent Vernon Robinson Jr. declared victory Tuesday night over Republican challenger Nicholas Peterson 165-119.
However, that 46-vote margin is under the 54 absentee ballots reported by the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections. To date, 17 have been received. Ballots need to have been postmarked by Tuesday and must be delivered within seven days of the election in order to be counted.
If all are returned and validated, at least 51 would have to bear votes for Peterson to flip results.
Robinson, an independent who appeared on the Democratic and Working Families lines, was appointed in 2020 to replace Republican appointee Ron DaPolito. The term Robinson is serving was originally won in 2019 by longtime Republican alderman Nate Smith, who resigned in early 2020.
TURNOUT ACROSS the city among active registered voters was 25.8%, including absentee and in-person voting on Election Day and during early voting days.
The Sixth Ward saw the highest turnout with its contested Common Council race at 29.4%. The lowest turnout was reported in the Fifth Ward, which had no alderman race this year, at just under 22%.
Republican Mayor Bill Aiello earned a third term on Tuesday, defeating Working Families and independent United People candidate Gary Harvey Jr. Aiello received just over 73% of the vote in the 1,411-493 tally.
Aiello’s largest margin in a ward was in the First Ward, with a tally of 273-76. He received the most votes in that ward. Aiello’s lowest total and narrowest margin was in the Fourth Ward, with a tally of 151-74. Host to one of three Common Council elections on Tuesday, it was the only ward Aiello did not win by more than 100 votes.
Harvey saw the most votes in the Second and Sixth wards — the other two wards with competitive races for alderman — with 82 votes received in each. Harvey’s lowest total came in the Third Ward, at 58.
All vote tallies are unofficial and do not include absentee or affidavit ballots. Those votes will be tallied and declared as official results later this month by the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections. Officials reported 206 absentee ballots were sent out in the leadup to the election, and 119 had been received by Election Day.
A breakdown of unofficial returns by ward and by party line vote, as well as turnout:
In Ward 1, Aiello received 235 votes on the Republican Line and 38 votes on the Conservative line, for 273. Harvey received 67 votes on the Working Families line and nine on the United People independent line for 76. Two write-ins and 38 absentee ballots were not counted in that tally. Overall, 389 voters cast ballots out of 1,394 registered, a turnout rate of 27.9%.
In Ward 2, Aiello received 228 votes on the Republican Line and 34 votes on the Conservative line, for 262. Harvey received 67 votes on the Working Families line and 15 on the United People independent line for 82. Five write-in votes and 32 absentee ballots are not counted in that tally. Overall, 381 voters cast ballots out of 1,358 active registered voters for a turnout of 28%.
In Ward 3, Aiello received 138 votes on the Republican Line and 41 votes on the Conservative line, for 179. Harvey received 44 votes on the Working Families line and 14 on the United People independent line for 58. Five write-in votes and 23 absentee ballots are not counted in that tally. Overall, 265 voters cast ballots out of 1,023 active registered voters for a turnout of 25.9%.
In Ward 4, Aiello received 121 votes on the Republican Line and 30 votes on the Conservative line, for 151. Harvey received 63 votes on the Working Families line and 11 on the United People independent line for 74. Two write-in votes and 17 absentee ballots are not counted in that tally. Overall, 244 voters cast ballots out of 1,031 active registered voters for a turnout of 23.7%.
In Ward 5, Aiello received 139 votes on the Republican Line and 30 votes on the Conservative line, for 169. Harvey received 53 votes on the Working Families line and eight on the United People independent line for 61. Four write-in votes and 21 absentee ballots are not counted in that tally. Overall, 255 voters cast ballots out of 1,163 active registered voters for a turnout of 21.4%, the lowest in the city.
In Ward 6, Aiello received 151 votes on the Republican Line and 36 votes on the Conservative line, for 187. Harvey received 71 votes on the Working Families line and 11 on the United People independent line for 82. Two write-in votes and 54 absentee ballots are not counted in that tally. Overall, 325 voters cast ballots out of 1,106 active registered voters for a turnout of 29.4%, the highest in the city.
In Ward 7, Aiello received 155 votes on the Republican Line and 35 votes on the Conservative line, for 190. Harvey received 57 votes on the Working Families line and three on the United People independent line for 60. Three write-in votes and 21 absentee ballots are not counted in that tally. Overall, 271 voters cast ballots out of 1,171 active registered voters for a turnout of 25.8%.