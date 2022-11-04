OLEAN — There’s just one familiar name on the ballot to represent the Fifth Ward on the Common Council.
Council President John Crawford, a Democrat first elected in 2016, is seeking reelection to a fourth term on the Democratic and Working Families lines. No write-in campaigns have been publicly announced.
Crawford served as council president in 2018 and 2019 before stepping down from the post in 2020. He was chosen by the council as its president again in 2021 and 2022.
Crawford is an assistant professor of finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.
Ward 5, the smallest ward geographically, is mostly residential with commercial operations along the Wayne Street and West State Street corridors. According to the state Board of Elections, Ward 5 has 1,169 active voters on the rolls. 1. Of those, 393 are enrolled in the Democratic Party, 294 are in the Republican Party, 305 have no party enrollment, 60 have other party affiliations, 27 are in the Conservative Party and 10 are in the Working Families Party. State voter enrollment data is updated and released to the public twice a year, most recently on Tuesday.
The move for a fourth term, he said, is “because serving my community is truly my passion — I feel we’re well on our way toward Olean’s revitalization, but I realize Olean has a long way to go and I want to be there for that.
Looking ahead, “I think the No. 1 priority is to see our business base increase,” he said.
One of the jobs of a council member is to serve as a facilitator, Crawford said, and a primary way of doing that “is to really create a story of place.
“If we invest in the community, business will follow,” he said. “Losing Siemens Energy two years ago was a gut punch, but as we invest in our neighborhoods… that investment will increase and leverage external investments — that means new business.”
Projects in the downtown corridor, the recent overhaul of Washington Street and its water infrastructure, expanding shared use paths and aid to local businesses for marketing and rental purposes are already paying dividends, he said, citing recent announcements from Cimolai-HY to purchase the Siemens Energy campus and redevelop it into an industrial steel fabrication plant, the purchase of the Olean Center Mall for redevelopment, and the acquisition of Park Centre Development by Buffalo-based developer Ellicott Development.
“We’re seeing major investment already come in that wasn’t there two years ago,” Crawford said, adding smaller investments have also increased. “Over the last two years, we’ve seen more homes sold in Olean than the previous six years.”
Another upcoming project sponsored by Crawford is to improve facilities at War Vets Park and the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Crawford noted that the ice rink at the rec center — one of only a few public rinks in Western New York — receives enough revenue annually to pay for its staff and operations.
“We would like to see that same facility have that same energy and cost-effectiveness in the summertime,” Crawford said, adding efforts to replace the pool with a splash park are expected to be completed by Memorial Day 2023.
The project, estimated at around $1.5 million, is being funded by $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, with the rest covered by a municipal bond. A 15-year bond for the $1 million would be around $70,000 a year in costs to the city.
“My expectation is to at least break even,” he said, adding that along with admission fees, city will save the $27,000 net loss from operating the current pool in 2022.
The pool brought in around $8,000 over the summer, averaging around 40 users per day, city officials reported in September, and saw around $35,000 in expenditures from staffing and maintenance. Lifeguards — which made up the bulk of the 2022 expenses — will not be necessary for the splash park as it will not have standing water like a pool.
“It will be a great tourist destination and be a great addition to our recreation programs,” he said.
But with all the upgrades across the city, Crawford said it is imperative to market the city, specifically toward those who moved away for jobs but now may be incentivized to move back to work remotely and to raise their families.
“We need to shine that light on Olean,” he said. “Why not come back home? Come to a place that is safe, quaint and has that community appeal.”