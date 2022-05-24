Ward 2 only primary in Salamanca city elections

SALAMANCA — Only one primary for the Salamanca Common Council will be on the ballot June 28. Meanwhile, every other candidate unopposed — and one ward has no candidates at all.
Six candidates have filed petitions to run on party lines, according to the Cattaraugus County Board of Elections, but neither Democrats nor Republicans has anyone running for Ward 4.
The sole primary will be between Ward 2 Democrats, with incumbent Kylee Johnson and Susan Labuhn, a former county legislator, to face off for the party’s nomination.
An employee of the Salamanca City Central School District’s transportation department, Johnson has also been a member of the city’s fire commission since 2014. She has also been a cheer coach for several years.
For eight years, Labuhn served as a member of the Cattaraugus County Legislature, representing the city of Salamanca and surrounding towns in District 5, before losing re-election in 2019. She served as Minority Leader as one of the few Democrats in the county’s lawmaking body in her final term.
All five council seats and the mayor’s office are up for election every two years, coinciding with state, federal and Seneca Nation elections.
Mayor Sandra Magiera is seeking a second term following a sound victory in 2020. Before occupying the mayor’s office, Magiera served as the Ward 4 council member from 2013-14 and 2017-20. A longtime Salamanca resident, Magiera has been a manager at Sander’s Parkview and previously operated Mongillo’s Superette on Summit Street for 16 years. During her six years on the council, Magiera served on the Fire Commission, Police Commission, Recreation Commission and Youth Board, among others.
In Ward 1, incumbent Democrat John “Jack” Hill is running unopposed for a third consecutive term and seventh overall. Hill has held the alderman position in Ward 1 for nearly 13 years, from 1995 to 2001, 2004, 2015-16 and since 2019.
In Ward 3, incumbent Barry Smith is running unopposed for a second consecutive term. Smith won as an independent after not filing to run on a party line in 2020. In November, he will be on the Republican line.
An employee of the Salamanca school district’s maintenance department, Smith has leadership experiences in his union and other businesses as well as been involved in his church.
In Ward 4, freshman council member Paul Myers is not seeking re-election. However, no candidates filed in time to run on the Democrat or Republican lines.
In Ward 5, incumbent Janet Koch will run for a fourth consecutive term on the Democratic line. A longtime city resident, Koch previously worked for Atlantic Broadband as an office manager and is currently the city school district clerk and secretary to the superintendent. Before running for council in 2016, she also served on the BPU Commission and the Housing Authority Commission.
Winners of the June 28 primary and those who have already secured their nominations will be on the general election ballot Nov. 8 with any independent candidates to petition for ballot access.