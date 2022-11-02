Ward 2 only contested race in Salamanca elections; mayor, four council seats unopposed

SALAMANCA — Who will represent Ward 2 on the Salamanca Common Council come Jan. 1 is the only uncertainty in this year’s city election.
Incumbent Kylee Johnson, running on the Democratic and Peoples lines, will face challenger Susan Labuhn, a former county legislator running on the Integrity line, for the seat in Tuesday’s general election.
Meanwhile, the mayor and the other four council candidates go uncontested.
All five council seats and the mayor’s office are up for election every two years, coinciding with state and federal elections and offices of the Seneca Nation Tribal Council and President.
An employee of the Salamanca City Central School District’s Transportation Department, Johnson has also been a member of the city’s fire commission since 2014 and has sat on the Recreation Commission while in office. She has also been a cheer coach for several years.
A retired school nurse, Labuhn spent eight years on the Cattaraugus County Legislature. In her final years at the county, she advocated for the funds to have Broad Street, Clinton Street and Central Avenue paved and to finish the Pennsy Trail project through collaboration between the Seneca Nation, city and state.
IN WARD 1, incumbent John “Jack” Hill is running on the Democratic line for a third consecutive term and seventh overall — the most of any alderman in the city’s history.
Hill has held the alderman position in Ward 1 for nearly 13 years, from 1995 to 2001, for part of a term in 2004, from 2015 to 2016 and since 2019.
Hill left the council seat in 2004, necessitated by a change in the status of his job that forced him out under the Hatch Act of 1939. Since retiring from the Salamanca Public Housing Authority in 2013, he has been active in the city’s government.
Hill has served on several commissions while in office, most recently on the Police Commission and for the last two years as Common Council president.
IN WARD 3, incumbent Barry Smith is running unopposed for a second consecutive term.
Smith won as an independent after not filing to run on a party line in 2020. On Tuesday, he will be on the Republican line.
An employee of the Salamanca school district’s maintenance department, Smith has leadership experiences in his union and other businesses as well as been involved in his church.
While in office, Smith has sat on the Recreation Commission and on the planning board as a non-voting member.
IN WARD 4, newcomer Michael A. Reed is running unopposed on the Integrity line. Council member Paul Myers did not seek re-election to a second term.
A lifelong Salamanca resident, Reed previously owned a sporting goods store and co-owned Central Lanes in the city. He recently retired from the Seneca Allegany Casino.
Although new to politics, Reed has years of experience working in the city with his businesses as well as previously serving as vice president of the Seneca Salamanca Chamber of Commerce and president of the Salamanca Bowling Association.
Now that he has free time, Reed said anything he can do to positively affect the city, he’s interested in doing.
IN WARD 5, incumbent Janet Koch is running on the Democratic line for a fourth consecutive term.
A longtime city resident, Koch previously worked for Atlantic Broadband as an office manager and is currently the city school district clerk and secretary to the superintendent.
Before running for council in 2016, she served on the BPU Commission and the Housing Authority Commission. While in office, she has served on the Housing Authority Commission and Police Commission and is the current chair of the Public Works Commission.
CITY MAYOR Sandra Magiera is running on the Democratic line for a second consecutive term as mayor.
She previously held the Ward 4 council seat for six years, from 2013-14 and again from 2017-2020.
A longtime Salamanca resident, Magiera has been a manager at Sander’s Parkview and previously operated Mongillo’s Superette on Summit Street for 16 years.
During her six years on the council, Magiera served on the Fire Commission, Police Commission, Recreation Commission and Youth Board, among others.
Magiera is also active in the Falling Leaves Festival committee and was responsible for putting the American and Seneca Nation flags back on the city’s main thoroughfares.
Those who are elected to office Tuesday for the two-year term will assume their respective posts Jan. 1, 2023.
Election Day results not deciding who will make up a majority of the next council is a similar repeat of two previous election cycles. In 2018, only the Ward 1 seat was undetermined following the primaries. In 2020, the mayorship and two council seats were contested.
The last major change up in the mayor and council came in 2016 when only two incumbents remained in the same seats in the new term.