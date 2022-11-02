Ward 2 only contested race in Salamanca elections; mayor, four council seats unopposed

Incumbent Kylee Johnson (left) and challenger Susan Labuhn make the only contested race in this year’s city elections, vying for the Ward 2 seat on the Common Council.

SALAMANCA — Who will represent Ward 2 on the Salamanca Common Council come Jan. 1 is the only uncertainty in this year’s city election.

Incumbent Kylee Johnson, running on the Democratic and Peoples lines, will face challenger Susan Labuhn, a former county legislator running on the Integrity line, for the seat in Tuesday’s general election.

