OLEAN — Those looking to speak or visit with officials from Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School may do so at their new home on North Union Street beginning Monday.
The city’s private Catholic primary- and secondary-level schools have spent the past few months preparing a move to the St. John’s Parish School building from their longtime North 24th Street campus after listing the property for sale in August 2022.
Not long after the “for sale” sign went up, Dr. Colleen Taggerty was brought on as the new president at Walsh/STCS early in the fall semester, an appointment few could have predicted when she retired from Olean City School District in 2017.
Taggerty said this past year as a leader at Walsh/STCS — whose entire student body is comparable to a single class year at Olean High — has been one of much excitement and, sometimes, disappointment.
“With the building and the property for sale, the disappointment is knowing we had to leave and move and shift,” she told the Times Herald in an interview Wednesday. “But then there’s the excitement around the renewal.”
Taggerty said relocating the campus to St. John’s at 921 N. Union St. is an opportunity for the school to essentially rebuild, start a new chapter and let the community know Walsh/STCS is here to stay with plans to grow and invest even more in the greater Olean area.
As a familiar face in Olean’s public schools for decades, Taggerty worked in several roles before serving as superintendent from 2008-17. She said joining Walsh/STCS was an enlightening experience where she learned the many similarities and differences between private and public education.
“It was also one of renewal for me, in that being back with students brought me such joy,” she shared. “There were some days where I was down in Montessori literally helping with bathroom breaks and other days I’m in the high school helping with the science fair. That was such an amazing experience for me.”
In that same vein, Taggerty said the faculty and staff are like a family, as cliche as that may sound, but she insists it’s true. She said everybody chips in and lends a hand, doing whatever they can to make the school a success on a day-to-day basis and in the long term.
“I found people to be high-energy and committed and willing to do anything and everything for the kids,” she added.
THE HALLWAYS at both school buildings on North 24th and North Union streets may have been lined with various pieces of furniture and educational supplements earlier this week, but Taggerty is confident they will be ready for classes to begin in St. John’s come September.
The technological aspects such as the phones and Internet were expected to transfer over today in anticipation of working in the new space Monday, Taggerty said. She said a number of older students looking to do community service over the summer have helped move the move along smoother and faster without having to reach out to many extra volunteers.
“The Olean City School District has been nothing but gracious to us,” she added. “They’ve lent us vehicles to help with the move and been a truly great partner in this.”
In the meantime, St. John’s still has current tenants beyond the parish office and religion classes, including the city’s after-school youth center, which will not be displaced, city officials confirmed this week.
Kris Shewairy, coordinator of the Youth Bureau and Recreation Department, said Tuesday that the city and St. John’s have reached an agreement for the city to continue to use the site as it has for years to offer free after-school activities to children during the school year.
Taggerty said the folks at St. John’s have been gracious, cooperative and excited to have Walsh/STCS in the school, as have the families, alumni, neighbors around the church’s block, and community members with no direct connection to Walsh/STCS.
“People stop in just to tell us how excited they are to have students back in the school — to see the school will be up and running again,” she said. “They’re also very excited for us to be able to showcase in North Olean.”
Although no specific dates have been set, Taggerty said the district is planning an open house and other events that will be announced. Until then, she said anyone interested in meeting with school officials and seeing the campus is welcome to call or stop by.
LOOKING TO the upcoming school year and beyond, Taggerty said they are in early talks to utilize their new location for different programs and opportunities for students with nearby organizations. She said they’re also eager to take students to Boardman Park a block-and-a-half down the street from the school with its new playground.
As a Catholic school with St. John’s Church just a short walk across the parking lot, Taggerty said they’re hoping students can again join a weekly Mass and continue the religious education portion of the curriculum outside the classroom.
“Those are all benefits, but the other benefit is what I call the ‘right-sizing,’” she said. “This is a big school,” referring to the North 24th Street campus. “St. John’s is a school that truly fits where we are right now with our population.”
There aren’t any major changes planned for the St. John’s school building at this time with the exception of some technology upgrades and having some combined classes. Taggerty said they are also looking at opportunities for after-school programs in coordination with the city department as well as clubs, sports and e-gaming, but nothing has been solidified yet.
Although she is a product of the public school system, Taggerty said she firmly believes in school choice for families because not every school fits the needs of what a family is looking for.
“If children are more apt to find success in smaller classes or more one-on-one instruction, I think we’re a great fit for that,” she said. “We’re a structured, open-minded faith-based institution that can address the needs of our students and their families. We accept all faiths and do not impose any Catholicism on children who are not Catholic, but we do ask that they participate with us.”
Throughout the entire building sale and moving process, Taggerty said she can’t extend enough thanks to all the countless volunteers and supporters who have been there along the way.
“Come and check us out. Give us a chance to show who we are, what we can do and what we can offer,” she added. “The hope and the intent is that we’re going to grow.”
For more information about Southern Tier Catholic School and Archbishop Walsh Academy, call (716) 372-8122 or visit stcswalsh.org.