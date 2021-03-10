OLEAN — For the second year in a row, the annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser to benefit Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School has had to be modified due to the pandemic.
The event, which raises much-needed funds for the operation of the private, Catholic campus, is moving forward with a different format this year, said Thomas Manko, president and principal of the campus.
This year’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Raffle Series provides participants the opportunity to win a series of cash raffles each weekday at 7 p.m. via Facebook live which lead up to the grand prize drawing of $20,000.Tickets for the raffle can be purchased for $100 and entitle the holder to two beef-on-weck meals and entry into the cash raffles conducted throughout the month of March.
“What we’re doing this year is a three-week long raffle drawing each day” which began Monday and concludes March 27 for the top prize, Manko said. “We’re raffling $31,500 in cash prizes — they range from $200 to $500 to $1,000 and $2,500, with the top prize of $20,000.”
Manko said the school has already sold 1,165 tickets and continues to sell more. Ticket stubs must be returned to Archbishop Walsh Academy by Friday and March 19 before 5 p.m. to be eligible for entry into the remaining drawings starting the following Monday.
Manko noted the two beef-on-weck dinners will be hand-delivered to ticket holders in their cars between 2 and 6 p.m. March 27 in the school parking lot at 208 North 24th St. in Olean.
“Everyday, between now and then, we pick a raffle ticket … so if you win (on one particular day) the ticket will go back into the drum for the $20,000 draw on March 27,” he explained.
There are also five raffles that will be held in addition to the St. Patrick’s Day “money madness” prizes. They include a “Tasting Experience” in Ellicottville, a 65-inch HD TV raffle and a Buffalo Bills paraphernalia sports package raffle, a 50/50 raffle. Those raffle tickets cost $5 for one ticket and $10 for three tickets.
Manko said credit for organizing the various aspects of the fundraiser belongs to volunteer Liselle Esposito and her husband, Rich.
“They have a small committee, but they’re powerful and put this whole thing together,” he said of the fundraising committee.
As in the past, the fundraiser is hoped to raise $100,000 or more. That amount, combined with the school’s gala fundraiser held in the fall, should exceed $200,000 in net profits for the school. The money is needed as the school receives no subsidies from the Diocese of Buffalo.
Manko said he believes the community has been supportive of the fundraisers, especially over the past year, because of the desire to keep private schools open as an alternative to public schools. He said the school continues to grow with new enrollments.
“It’s not that public schools represent something that is undesirable, there are very good public schools,” he commented. “However, we represent something different. We’re a value-ladened education … you don’t have to be Catholic to go here, but you’re going to get a good dose of Catholic values.”
In addition, due to the small class sizes, the elementary and secondary campuses have remained open during the pandemic throughout most of the school year for in-person classes, five days a week. As a result, enrollment continues to grow.
Raffle series tickets are available at Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the Sports Locker, The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels Church, St. John’s Church, El Sombrero Mexican Restaurant, Go To Meals and Third Base or by contacting the school at 372-8122 or visiting the school’s Facebook page or website.