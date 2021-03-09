OLEAN — Construction season will be starting soon, city Department of Public Works officials announced Monday.
DPW officials announced that work on the second phase of a water line replacement on Washington Street is set to begin within a few weeks.
The $1.15 million first stage of the project began in early July after a delay caused by COVID-19. A new water main on the 200 block of North Fourth Street and along Washington Street is to be accompanied by repaving the streets above. The new 8-inch line is expected to improve water delivery for the Oak Hill neighborhood and points west, replacing a 100-year-old line of far smaller diameter.
Customers and fire hydrants are expected to see higher water pressures for day-to-day and emergency uses.
The first phase replaced the line on North Fourth Street and along Washington Street between North Fourth to North 10th streets. Phase II runs along Washington Street to North 15th Street.
Once the line is completed, the contractor will begin repaving the streets above the line.
Originally planned for 2018, city officials waited until 2019 for the results of infrastructure grants. And while construction could have begun in late 2019 after successful bidding, officials chose not to begin as to avoid leaving Washington Street torn up and awaiting repaving over the winter. Before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back construction to a July start, officials had hoped to get the project completed by June 30.
Meanwhile, drivers have had to deal with the poor condition of the road through the winter — a situation originally hoped to be avoided, if not for the pandemic and associated supply chain issues.
Only local traffic will be permitted on the street but there may be times the street is shut down to allow certain work to be undertaken, officials reported. Motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes during construction.
ALSO BEGINNING for the season is the completion of the Walkable Olean Phase II project along Main Street.
The work this year will be between North Union Street and the bridge over Olean Creek, officials said.
In 2020, delays led to only half of the project being completed. Due to COVID-related supply issues, construction on the project was postponed to August, instead of the April start originally sought. Work was generally completed to the intersection of Main and Front streets, with some work also performed on Front Street.
However, about two months’ worth of work are left on the $1.33 million project, officials estimate. The work on the south end includes a shared-use path on the west side of the street and narrowing the wide, sweeping intersection at North Barry Street, with pedestrian refuge islands to be built.
Two-way vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic will be open for the length of the project, but delays should be expected at times, officials added, and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes during the construction.
Like on Washington Street, the work on Main Street is expected to wrap up by July 1.