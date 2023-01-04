BRADFORD, Pa. — Start the new year off in a healthy fashion by attending the Walk with a Doc event on Thursday at the Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive, starting at 5 p.m.
Be sure to arrive early, as the first 15 walkers receive a prize issued by the Guidance Center Safety Committee.
The walk is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and Bradford Regional Medical Center. This month’s providers who will be leading the walk are Francesca Parry, CRNP, from Universal Primary Care, and Kim Ditz, CRNP, from The Guidance Center. Parry will discuss the importance of pediatric immunization and the flu vaccine.
An alternate indoor location has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement winter weather. The location is the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Fitness Center, 300 Campus Drive. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook page the day of the event.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)